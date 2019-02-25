'Game of Thrones' trailer offers series 8 clues

Game of Thrones fans can’t wait for the final season of the hit show, so even the shortest of trailers is sending everyone into a spin.

Producers of the series have released a teaser that is only seconds long, but has caused a stir among the programme’s faithful who have been trying to guess what it all means.

In the clip, Drogon can be seen flying over Daenerys Targaryen’s army while Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) gazes up at the wintry sky, surrounded by chaos.

My heart stopped when seeing this new Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones footage and started again at Watchmen. 2019 is my new favorite year. #HBO2019 pic.twitter.com/ybbE1i1Ffb — HBO (@HBO) February 24, 2019





The very short clip was part of a longer trailer of HBO shows coming up in 2019.

But despite how brief it was, fans were still excited by any glimpse of what’s to come.

this 5 second clip of arya seeing drogon is life changing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wI1GfXW56T — osha (@oshawildling) February 24, 2019





a dream come true for little Arya Stark #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FauoVIALGf — arwen 🗝️ kh3 spoilers (@drogonsdaughter) February 24, 2019









But the biggest hints so far have come from a trailer released in January where the Starks are walking through Winterfell, the crypt where their ancestors are laid to rest.

It finishes on a shot of statues in the crypt of Arya and Sansa (Sophie Turner) at their current age, while Jon’s (Kit Harington) statue is much older, suggesting that he outlives them.

However, Bran’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) statue is completely missing, leaving fans wondering whether he will be revealed as the leader of the White Walkers, the Night King.





Meanwhile, it looks likely that Jon will find out he is not Ned Stark’s son and that his real father is in fact Rhaegar Targaryen, making him the heir to the Iron Throne.

As he passes a statue of his mother Lyanna in the crypt, a voice can be heard saying “you have to protect me” – the same words she spoke just before she died after giving birth to Jon.

Fans will have to wait a while to see whether any of their theories come true – the HBO show will begin airing its eighth and final season on April 14.





