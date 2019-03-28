Game of Thrones two-hour documentary to air one week after season 8's finale

‘Game of Thrones’ fans will be treated to a two-hour long documentary that goes behind the scenes of the epic fantasy drama

HBO is set to offer Game of Thrones fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hugely popular fantasy series after its final season concludes on the small screen.

Subtitled The Last Watch, the two-hour film will be “an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather [during those final days in Belfast], punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers,” according to the television network.

Read more: Game of Thrones season 8 will feature the show’s ‘funniest sequence’ yet

In a statement, HBO urges that the “funny, heartbreaking” documentary – which was helmed by Seahorse‘s Jeanie Finlay – details more than just the making-of. As well as offering up that aspect, it will delve into the passion and collaboration that went into creating Game of Thrones’ vast world knowing that, one day, you “have to say goodbye to it.”





The network is clearly all-too-aware how hard it is going to be for hardcore Game of Thrones fans to see their favourite show come to an end – hence why it is trying to soften the blow in any way it can. In addition to the documentary, viewers who go on to buy the complete seasons’ home entertainment box set will be privy to a full cast reunion ushered by chat show host Conan O’Brien.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner says she ‘loves a soul, not a gender’

Talking about the get-together, Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in the show’s first season, previously said: “It was good! It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time.”

Game of Thrones‘ eighth season premieres on HBO at 9pm on 14 April in the US. It will air at 2am, and repeated at 9pm, on Sky Atlantic in the UK the following day. While The Last Watch is yet to schedule a UK air date, it is set to show in the US on 26 May.



