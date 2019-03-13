Can the White Walkers on Game of Thrones be stopped – and what does the Night King want?

In the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones’s seventh season we were treated to several important revelations about the White Walkers, the mysterious icy race who have emerged as the main antagonists of the HBO series. (Not convinced they’re really all that bad? We’ll touch on that later.)

Firstly, we learned that when a White Walker dies all the wights (reanimated corpses) created by that particular Walker will also perish – presumably for good. By Thrones standards this is pretty encouraging news; that vast army of the dead is a formidable force and the knowledge that all of its rotting soldiers are tied to a much smaller number of leaders makes the inevitable war a little easier to stomach.

Even more importantly, this discovery led to a new theory; specifically, that if the Night King himself (the original White Walker) were to be eliminated, all of his creations – wights and Walkers alike – would disappear.

“Kill him. He turned them all,” explained Beric Dondarrion.

Would things really work quite this neatly? It’s a plausible theory and one that is, arguably, foreshadowed by one of the visions Bran Stark had back in season six in which he moved past a vast army of the dead. None of the wights were able to see him until the Night King himself clocked Bran’s presence – they all turned to stare at him as one, suggesting that the dead are intimately connected to their leader.

That said, Beric is still making a sizeable leap of logic as there is no obvious reason why the rules governing the White Walkers and wights they make would also apply to the Night King and the entire army. It’s just about possible, for instance, that the wights are being collectively warged (possessed, Bran-style) by the Walkers who made them and that this is why they die anew when their creator is killed.

Furthermore, the show is still based – at least in broad strokes – on George RR Martin’s unfinished book series and his overall plan and we’re not convinced the famously brutal author would ever wrap things quite so easily. True, Dondarrion’s observation wouldn’t have made it into the script unless there was a firm reason for it – but the overall ending of the series will surely be a lot more complex than “someone kills the Night King and everything goes back to normal: The End”.

What are the White Walkers?

The White Walkers are an ancient race of humanoid ice creatures. They live beyond the Wall, in the very north of Westeros. Whether they thrive in cold conditions or die in warmer ones is unknown, but now winter has arrived they're able to walk south - and are walking with a vengeance.

Since we haven't heard them speak, we've got no idea of their motives; but at the rate they're killing the Night's Watch and Wildlings, it seems pretty clear they don't come in peace.

Where do they come from?

Thousand of years old, the Children of the Forest created them to protect themselves from the First Men, who they were warring with. But the White Walkers eventually turned on the Children of the Forest, who then helped Bran the Builder (the founder of House Stark) create the Wall to keep the walkers out of the Seven Kingdoms.

The White Walkers slowly passed from fact to folklore. However in the first episode of the series, reports of the White Walkers reached Ned Stark and, soon, the rest of Westeros.

