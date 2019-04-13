How ‘Game Of Thrones’ will end, according to the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, aren’t able to say that much about their upcoming blockbuster, as they’re terrified they’ll reveal spoilers about the hugely anticipated sequel.

But while the pair can’t speak about Endgame, it turns out that they are able to wax lyrical abut the other pop culture phenomenon that is being released this month, the impending conclusion of Game Of Thrones.

Read More: Gwendoline Christie: ‘Simon Callow used to throw books at me’

In fact, the Russo Brothers were able to use their obviously impressive creative skills to give some educated guesses about what’s going to happen in Westeros.

“That show is so well-written that I can’t imagine it’s going to be predictable,” Joe told Mashable when quizzed about Game Of Thrones. “But then I try to go, ‘Well, all right, how is unpredictable going to be satisfying?’ So it’s impossible to say.”

The Avengers gather More

Anthony was much more concrete with his predictions for how Game Of Thrones will come to an end, though.

“It feels like Winterfell is going to get destroyed, and it’s going to drive them south,” he bombastically declared. “So in your brain, you go, Well, everyone’s going to need a new home at some point, so a satisfying ending can’t be that everyone dies.”

“Somebody’s gotta get on that throne, in a way there’s some benevolence moving forward. Otherwise, it’s a really f***ing depressing ending.”

Read More: Bran Stark theories: What Bran’s visions tell us about the ending of Game of Thrones

Obviously the Russo Brothers know a thing or two about depressing endings, as they had no problem killing off half of the universe at the end of Infinity War.

We’ll see if they can right that wrong when Avengers: Endgame is released on April 25, while we’ll also find out how close their Game Of Thrones predictions are when the first of its final six episodes airs on Sunday.