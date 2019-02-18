Games of Thrones season 8: HBO cast list leak reveals major character is missing from episode 1

HBO has been remarkably good at keeping information regarding the eighth season of Game of Thrones under wraps.

However, the network may have accidentally leaked the full cast list for the upcoming premiere episode, revealing that a certain main character may be absent.

A listing appeared on the official HBO website last week (and has since been removed) which seemingly confirmed over 30 names for the season eight premiere.

While all the main players Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Nokolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Lena Heady (Cersei), etc – are all returning, there were two surprising inclusions: Kristofer Hivju and Richard Dormer, who play Tormund and Beric Dondarrion. The two characters were last seen at The Wall, being attacked by the Night King.

Speaking of the cold killer king, the actor who plays the Night King, Vladimir Furdik, does not feature on the listing anywhere. Could they open the season without showing the show’s largest antagonist?

Although the listing does appear on the official HBO site, there’s a chance the listing may be a placeholder – the length of the first episode is noted as being exatcly one hour long, which throwns things into question.

Should the listing be taken as true, the mass of names hints that the premiere will, like other season premieres for the show, be a quick catch-up of where all the main characters are and their ambitions for the season.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic for its final season in April. Read everything we know about the upcoming season here.