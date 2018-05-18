Gaspar Noé hated Black Panther so much that he walked out after 20 minutes

So not everyone loved Black Panther then?

Controversial Argentinian director Gaspar Noé has said that he hated the Marvel movie so much, that he was compelled to walk out after only 20 minutes.

And he didn’t much like the last Star Wars movie either.

“I tried Black Panther. I escaped from the cinema after 20 minutes,” Noé told Variety.

“I thought it was as bad as Star Wars. I hated Star Wars.”

So what was it that irked him so much about Black Panther? Was it the cast? The special effects? Andy Serkis chewing the scenery?

“I hated the R&B music,” he goes on. “The music was so bad that I had to escape. But you know which one I like? What’s the name of the Denis Villeneuve movie? Arrival. That one was good.”

But then it seems that Noé isn’t your typical cinema-goer anyway, as he found himself in fits of laughter at Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, the movie that has been the talk of the Cannes Film Festival because of its graphic, stomach-churning violence.

“I thought it was so funny!” he added in a separate interview with Vulture. “Lars von Trier has a very cold humor, but I enjoyed it so much. It’s like a Todd Solondz movie, so dark. All the sadistic scenes were so funny that people were staring at me because I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Noé, known for his controversial movies like Irreversible and the sexually explicit 3D film Love, is presenting his latest movie at the festival, Climax, a ‘horror musical’, in which a dance troupe has its drinks spiked, and ends up in orgiastic violence.

Critics have hailed it, and yesterday it won the Cannes’ 2018 Directors’ Fortnight Art Cinema Award.

