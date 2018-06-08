George Clooney honoured by Hollywood’s A-List

Former US president Barack Obama also paid tribute.

George Clooney shared a kiss with his wife Amal before receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, Diane Keaton, Jimmy Kimmel, Anna Kendrick, Don Cheadle and even former US president Barack Obama paid tribute to the Hollywood star.

George Clooney adjusts his bow tie at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Mr Obama appeared by videotape, while Kimmel touched on Clooney’s love of pranks, quipping that his greatest was ”convincing Roseanne (Barr) to open a Twitter account”, The Hollywood Reporter said.

During the event, Clooney, 57, joked about the first birthday of his twins, Ella and Alexander, US website People said.

“Well, the kids got drunk. I came home they had a bottle of booze. They’re feeling better today,” the actor said, before adding of family life: “It’s perfect.”

George Clooney accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award from actress Shirley MacLaine during a gala ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

The 46th American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award was held in Los Angeles.