George Clooney teams up with Natalie Dormer for 'Game of Thrones'-inspired coffee ad

George Clooney has recruited Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer for his latest advert for Nespresso. Donning a suit of armour, the Oscar-winning filmmaker plays a questing knight in who slays a dragon in the new commercial titled “The Quest”.

He presents the bested beast to the queen, played by the actress who was Margaery Tyrell in Thrones, before he breaks the fourth wall and emerges from the cinema screen – Last Action Hero style – to hunt down a cup of joe.

57-year-old Clooney says finding the perfect cuppa has become even more important since he became a father to twins with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

George Clooney and Natalie Dormer in the new Nespresso ad (YouTube/Nespresso) More

“I wake up, diapers are changed – they change my diapers – and then I do actually make coffee for my wife and myself,” the Cloonster told ET Online. “We start the day off with a little Nespresso in the morning.”

Clooney’s Nespresso ads, and the sale of his tequila brand, recently saw him named him Forbes’ highest paid actor of 2018, despite not starring in a single film in two years.

Clooney’s last big film project was 2017’s Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, which he directed from a Coen brothers script. The film bombed with critics and audiences making just £8.3 million against its £19 million budget.

Clooney’s last acting role – aside from coffee ads – was in Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller Money Monster. He’s set to make a return to the world of television in the near future in Catch-22, a new adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel, Clooney’s first TV role since he left E.R. in 2000.

Clooney is producing the limited series which will air on Channel 4 in the UK, as well as directing two episodes, and will have a minor role as training commander Scheisskopf in order to focus on his behind-the-camera duties.

Clooney was involved in a motorbike accident recently while filming the show in Sardinia.

