Star Wars creator George Lucas secretly visited the set of Game of Thrones while it filmed its eighth and final season, it has emerged.

Lucas headed to series locations near Belfast, and reportedly met with the showmakers David Benioff and Dan Weiss last year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This was apparently ‘two months’ before news emerged that Benioff and Weiss had been tapped by Disney to create three new movies for the Star Wars universe.

Lucas toured the set and locations and chatted with the show’s producers, with Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, confirming the meet.

“It’s funny because George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the Star Wars franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling,” said Cunningham.

“There’s a lot of brilliant stuff in Star Wars, it’s an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it’s left a little to be desired.

“Dan and David are brilliant at surprises and can transfer the demographic from this show to that [franchise].

“They’re incredible at adapting a world and making it their own and they could add a layer of complexity to it. I’d love it if they gave me some words to say, though I’d probably just be in a helmet.”

Reports recently suggested that Benioff and Weiss would pick up the Star Wars story 4000 years before the events of the Empire, in the era of the Old Republic, though it’s not yet known whether that will be the final setting for the planned movies.

They have spoken about the gig, however.

“We feel we’re not quite hated enough already by people we don’t know,” Weiss joked, anticipating the unquestionable backlash from the ardent Star Wars fanbase, having already experienced such derision from the ardent Game of Thrones fanbase.

“Our Captain Phasma origin story is going to blow people away,” added Benioff, also joking (we hope). “It’s going to be Gwen’s monologue in the suit. The slowest [camera] push-in in movie history into her mask.”

“They’ve given us a lot of hints about how to lock things down, things we never would have thought of or didn’t know were possible,” Weiss went on.

Game of Thrones season eight commences on April 15.



