Gerard Butler's house destroyed and Julia Roberts evacuated in California Wildfires

Gerard Butler has revealed that his home in Malibu has been destroyed in the California wildfires.

The Scottish actor posted a startling picture to Twitter of just the steel frame of his house stil standing, after having been evacuated from the area at the weekend.

Wreckage of his truck is also seen in the background.

Despite the emergency services being unable to save his home, he praised their bravery in the tweet.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org,” he wrote.

Singer Neil Young’s home was also destroyed, his second house lost to fires in California.

He wrote a scathing post criticising Donald Trump via his website, after Trump made remarks blaming ‘gross mismanagement’ by the state of California rather than showing sympathy to the families of those who have lost their lives in the blaze.

“California is vulnerable—not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think,” Young said.

“We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it.

“Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another.”

Julia Roberts was also among those forced to evacuate, along with actors Martin Sheen and Rainn Wilson, while Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange, lost his home too.

One of the fires has also struck the site of many of the sets recently seen in HBO’s Westworld, as fire raged through the model ‘western town’ Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills.

The town’s replica church was the only building left standing.

The fires have so far claimed the lives of 31 people, with 200 reported missing.

250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

