German actress sues Harvey Weinstein over alleged rape at Cannes Film Festival

A German actress has filed a lawsuit alleging that film producer Harvey Weinstein raped her at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

In papers filed in Los Angeles on Monday, Emma Loman says that Weinstein lured her to his hotel room where he then assaulted her.

Loman, who has worked as an actress, a producer and a model, says that she first met Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival in 2004, after which he invited her to Cannes on the pretext of discussing her career.

She says that although she was hesitant, his assistant called her up to 30 times a day to persuade her.

Loman then says that initial meetings were conducted very professionally, but when Weinstein then asked her to meet him at his hotel suite, he ‘quickly dropped his professional demeanor’.

“He instead overpowered Loman and raped her,” the suit claims.

“Fearful both that no one would believe her and the potential retaliation from such a powerful figure, Loman stayed silent.

“It was only upon the late 2017 revelation of the scope of Weinstein’s wrongful actions… that Loman felt safe coming forward to seek redress for Weinstein’s rape of her.”

She is suing Weinstein for assault, violation of human trafficking laws, battery and false imprisonment.

Weinstein’s lawyer Phyllis Kupferstein said: “This lawsuit is an attempt to continue the legal barrage and public attention on Mr. Weinstein. The allegations are untrue and the claims are barred by the statute of limitations. We intend to immediately move to dismiss the complaint.”

Loman joins the dozens of women who have accused the producer of sexual harassment and assault, since reports of Weinstein paying off actresses emerged in October last year.

He is currently on bail having been arrested and charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct in May.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all counts and continues to protest his innocence.

