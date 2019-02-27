Get your first look at the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Comic Relief sequel

The cast of Four Weddings And A Funeral invite viewers to attend “the wedding of the year” in the first teaser for One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, the short Red Nose Day sequel to the 1994 Richard Curtis romantic comedy.

Hugh Grant reprises the role of Charles, as the cast – including Rowan Atkinson as Father Gerald and Andie MacDowell as love interest Carrie – “request the pleasure” of the viewing public.

ONE RED NOSE DAY AND A WEDDING will premiere exclusively during Red Nose Day 2019 on BBC One on Friday, 15th March. (Comic Relief) More

The 30-second video is the first of its kind promoting the short film sequel to the Richard Curtis romantic comedy.

One Red Nose Day And A Wedding will catch up with the film’s characters, directed by Mike Newell, who made the 1994 original.

In the clip the cast read out the names of their characters before adding there will be some “surprise guests”.

Comic Relief is delighted to confirm One Red Nose Day and A Wedding will premiere exclusively during Red Nose Day 2019 on BBC One on Friday, 15 March. (BBC) More

Grant, fresh from his acclaimed performance as Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, then adds: “And please, try not to be late.”

Four Weddings And A Funeral followed Charles – played by a young Grant – searching for and eventually finding happiness.

The short film will also feature James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.

It follows the success of Red Nose Day Actually, a short sequel to Love Actually, which premiered on Red Nose Day in 2017.

The new film will air on BBC One on Friday March 15.

Read more

Hugh Grant appeals for return of stolen script

Love Actually fans spot costume blunder

Hugh Grant joins Guy Ritchie film