Get a first look at the new 'Jumanji' sequel

Photo by: KGC-143/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 12/7/17 Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart at the premiere of ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ in London, England. More

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures shared an image from the set of the new Jumanji film, confirming that it was in production with the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle cast. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson added on his Instagram that it would be out at Christmas.

His post says: “Yes you’re favorite band is back ~ lookin’ lean (ish) and mean. Even though things may not be as they seem. So buckle up world because soon we’ll all play. When a brand NEW JUMANJI drops this Holiday! Oh the fun you’re gonna have. Love, The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone.”

The studio tweeted, “The band is back,” along with a a photo of Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. The full title is yet to be released.





The 2017 film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was the second in the franchise, and is set 22 years after the original, Jumanji, based on a series of children’s books. In the sequel, the fantasy adventure takes the form of a video game, which sucks in four teenagers messing around while in detention, and turns them into video game characters portrayed by the central cast. Other cast members included Nick Jonas and Rhys Darby.

The film was a huge success when released, going on to grossing 962.1 million dollars worldwide and received mixed to positive reviews, with Black singled out for praise.

Read more: 20 facts you never knew about the original ‘Jumanji’





In January, it was confirmed that Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito were added to the sequel, which is currently being filmed.

The third Jumanji film is not the only jungle adventure Johnson will be going on soon; Jungle Cruise, a film adaption of the popular Disney ride, starring Johnson, will be out summer 2020.



