'The Ghost Monument' recap: The most cinematic 'Doctor Who' story yet

The second episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Ghost Monument’:

What’s it about? The Doctor, Graham, Ryan and Yaz race across a post-apocalyptic planet in pursuit of the greatest prize in the universe: a mythical blue police box…

Verdict: It’s become the standard model to launch each new Doctor Who with an earthbound adventure, before flinging them off into the farthest reaches of the showrunner’s imagination. Which, as a way of demonstrating the twin poles of the series’ patented fantastic/domestic mix, makes a lot of sense.

In ‘The Ghost Monument’, Chris Chibnall maroons our heroes in a corner of the universe so far from Sheffield, the locals have never even heard of “moomin beans”. That said, it’s not so outré as to send cautiously sci-fi curious viewers running for the hills (or The Chase Celebrity Special): all the guest cast – one of Who’s smallest ever, incidentally – look and sound human, and the regulars keep things nicely grounded with chit-chat about the Antiques Roadshow and Call of Duty.

It also looks familiar because, let’s not be coy, the episode owes more than a passing debt to Star Wars, with its widescreen dunescapes, grimy hardware and amoral gunslinging space pirate (Shaun Dooley’s Epzo). Though Susan Lynch’s punky, peroxide Angstrom is definitely more Mad Max – as, indeed, is the central premise of the lethal Twelve Galaxies Space Rally, run by Art Malik’s Ilin, a sort of space Bernie Ecclestone.

If ‘The Ghost Monument’ has a major faultline, it’s that this final stage of Ilin’s death race doesn’t actually seem that… deadly. The script talks a good fight, with its mist swamps and killer water – and the name ‘Desolation’ can’t exactly be great for tourism – but crossing the planet turns out to be a bit of a cakewalk, with what death traps there are rather effortlessly swerved using electromagnetic pulses, exploding cigars and the like. Certainly you can’t help thinking Steven Moffat would have added a bit of extra nightmare fuel, especially after sun(s)down.

(Doctor Who has a bit of a history of writing cheques it can’t cash in this respect, most notably the Death Zone from 1983’s The Five Doctors, which was sold as the terrible, shameful secret at the heart of Time Lord society, but ended up looking – literally – like a wet weekend in Wales. The city of the Exxilons, from 1974’s Death to the Daleks, meanwhile, saw the Doctor forced to navigate such lethal traps as the mosaic tile flooring… of doom.)

This would be a much bigger problem if a terrifying descent into hell was what Chris Chibnall had set to out write, but clearly he didn’t. What he actually delivers is a story that barrels along on a mix of action, adrenaline and some good gags, is never less than entertaining, and sustains sufficient momentum to ensure restless minds don’t wander, or thumbs stray towards phones. (In this sense, it’s not unlike the writer’s much underrated, against-the-clock David Tennant actioner 42.) Tonally, Chibnall seems to be taking his cue from the Doctor: “Right, let’s get a shift on!”

Plus, the whole thing looks ravishing – surely a contender for Doctor Who’s most cinematic episode ever? Partly that’s down to the location, of course, with the South Africa shoot offering the sort of panoramic vistas just not available in the show’s usual go-to quarries and clay pits. (How gorgeous were those shots of the boat speeding across the shimmering water?)

Doctor Who: The Ghost Monument (BBC) More

But equal credit has to go to director Mark Tonderai, who demonstrates a terrific eye for the mise en scène: just look at the sunlight slanting through the portholes of the shooting range, or the much-trailered hero shot of the Doctor and co looking out from the ruined city. It sounds as good as it looks, too, with Segun Akinola mixing clamorous, urgent, industrial rhythms with swooning, mournful cello to create a simply stunning score.

Story Continues