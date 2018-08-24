'Ghost Stories': Optical illusion video by UK artist Howard Lee

One of the UK’s most interesting and creative visual artists Howard Lee has developed a following by creating mind-blowing painting videos that leave audiences questioning what they’ve just fallen witness to. To coincide with the home entertainment release of one of this year’s most chilling and original horror films Ghost Stories, Howard has created his most impressive and terrifying piece yet, where one of the film’s main antagonists comes to life on the page in jump-inducing fashion. You can take a look for yourself, if you dare. Ghost Stories is available on digital download 20 August and onN Blu-ray and DVD on 27 August 2018.