‘Ghostbusters’: ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon Eyed to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon are in talks to star in Sony’s latest installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise, sources tell Variety.

Jason Reitman is directing the pic and has also co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan. He plans to shoot the film this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.

The studio would not comment on plot details, but sources say the story will focus on a single mom and her family, with Coon playing the mom and Wolfhard playing her son. It’s currently unknown how that will connect to the new Ghostbusters team.

The film has been a huge priority for the studio, as it has been secretly developing it for some time using the code word “Rust City.” When Reitman was announced as director in January, a teaser trailer and release date were ready the next day.

There were rumblings that Reitman may have been weary about using anyone from the “Stranger Things” cast, given some of the similarities between the two properties, but both he and the executives were blown away by Wolfhard’s audition.

Wolfhard recently wrapped Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which premieres on Netflix this July, and is also expected to reprise his role in “It: Chapter 2” this fall. He also has “The Goldfinch” and “The Turning” at Amblin. He is repped by CAA and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Coon continues to stay busy on both the big and little screen with “Widows” and “The Sinner” earning her critical acclaim this fall. She was also recently seen in “Avengers: Infinity War.” She is repped by UTA, Foundation Talent Management and Peikoff Mahan.

