Giant Harry Potter 'wand walk' arrives in London ahead of Fantastic Beasts

Nine huge wizard wands have brought some magic to the capital to celebrate the release of new movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

The Band of the Grenadier Guards performed music from Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter at the launch of the attraction today. From 6.45pm every day until November 13 they will illuminate the walkway between Millennium Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The 15ft high wands are from the Harry Potter films and the Beasts spin-off — starring Eddie Redmayne — including the ones wielded by Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore and Harry himself.

The installation aims to raise awareness for J K Rowling’s charity Lumos, which aims to end the institutionalisation of children around the world. It was created with the City of London Arts Initiative and Warner Bros Entertainment UK, whose

president Josh Berger said: “We are thrilled to partner with Lumos on this installation, which is sure to delight fans and commuters passing through Peter’s Hill.”

The wands were based on the original designs by a team led by prop-maker Pierre Bohanna.

The Crimes Of Grindelwald is in cinemas on November 16. Watch the trailer below