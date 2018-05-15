Gillian Anderson trolls Fox over poor X-Files ratings

The X-Files is no more, with Fox confirming that there are ‘no plans to do another season’ of the veteran sci-fi show, which wound up its eleventh series in March.

Gillian Anderson has previously said that she’s now moved on from the role of paranormal investigator Dana Scully.

She told reporters in January: “There are lots of things that I want to do in my life and career. It’s been an extraordinary opportunity.

“I’m extremely grateful. [But] I don’t want to be tied down to doing one thing for months and months… I like to be challenged as an actor. That’s why I got into this business. And it’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. This is it for me — I’m really serious.”

However, following the confirmation from Fox of its plans, Anderson waded in with a scathing tweet about what is likely the real reason for the show not returning.

Replying to a tweet from the editor of US TV website TVLine.com, she added: “Well Michael, the truth is… after exit of 77% of viewership.”

Oof.

Indeed, following the revival 10th series, and the follow-up 11th, the X-Files story ended with ignominious ratings, just a fraction of the millions seen in its 90s heyday.

Chris Carter, the show’s creator, told Collider earlier this year that without Scully involved, there is no X-Files.

““For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files,” he said.

