The Girl in the Spider's Web explained

Ever since David Fincher's US adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo came out back in 2011 fans have been demanding a sequel – but remain bewildered that a second instalment never materialised.

The film received strong reviews and was nominated for five Oscars but it was somewhat of a disappointment financially, so the follow-up, The Girl Who Played with Fire never got the greenlight. (Outside of the original Swedish-language trilogy, of course.)

As the years flew by public interest in a second film began to wane and talk of the project all but dried up. Yet despite all the odds, here we are seven years later and we finally have a sequel – kinda.

The Girl in the Spider's Web: sequel or reboot?

The Girl in the Spider's Web is the latest Dragon Tattoo film in the American series. It is an adaptation of the book of the same name and serves as somewhat of a reboot to the franchise.

But how does it connect to the 2011 film? Is it a sequel? Is it a reboot? Potentially it's both. Confusingly, it's being marketed as both a 'soft reboot' and a sequel to Fincher's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Why? Ultimately, the studio decided to adapt the fourth novel instead of making the second film in the series, The Girl Who Played with Fire.

The fourth novel was also a bit of a reboot itself, as David Lagercrantz took over writing duties and continued the series after the death of its original author and creator, Stieg Larsson.

The reasons for jumping ahead and making the fourth book in the series are unclear. Given how much time has passed and the lack of original stars Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, the studio likely wanted to market this new version as its own thing, abandoning any ties to the first film.

This new one recasts the series protagonists Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist, so it can be viewed as its own stand-alone adventure – yet it still draws from the world established in David Fincher's film.

Does it connect to David Fincher's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?

It's not clear yet what this film shares with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The characters are the same, although recast. The story itself isn't connected to Dragon Tattoo (ie it's not part of Larsson's 'Millennium' trilogy) it's an entirely new story which doesn't require you to have seen the previous film.

