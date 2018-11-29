Gloria Katz Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘American Graffiti’ Screenwriter Was 76

Producer and screenwriter Gloria Katz died Sunday in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 76.

Katz was born in Los Angeles on October 25, 1942. She attended UC Berkeley and went on to UCLA where she received a masters in film. Her husband William Huyck met George Lucas at USC and the three later became a trio of collaborators.

Katz teamed with her husband and Lucas on many projects. She is best known for co-writing the Lucas-directed classic American Graffiti starring Ron Howard. The film earned Katz, her husband, and Lucas an Oscar nomination in 1974 for Best Screenplay.

In addition to the coming-of-age comedy, Katz and her husband collaborated on numerous projects including the Steven Spielberg-directed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. She also co-wrote Messiah of Evil, Lucky Lady, French Postcards, Best Defense, and Howard the Duck, which were all directed by Huyck. In 1994, the couple teamed with Lucas once again for Radioland Murders.

