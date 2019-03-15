Here we go again! Comic Relief's Mamma Mia sequel 'hilarious' say fans

A host of stars including Jennifer Saunders, Carey Mulligan, Gemma Arterton and Tom Hollander donned wigs and outrageous outfits for Comic Relief 2019’s pastiche of box office hit Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! tonight – and viewers loved it.

@Elie9691 proclaimed on twitter that Jennifer Saunders – who wrote the sketch – was a “genius” while @wootton_charly6 said she was “crying” the actress and writer was so good.

#comicrelief Jennifer Saunders is a genius; Cher and Meryl Streep and Tom Hollander to boot; absolutely hilarious! Haven't laughed so much out loud for ages! #jennifersaunders #TomHollander — Eleanor (@Ellie9691) March 15, 2019









The original Mamma Mia got the Comic Relief treatment, courtesy of comic duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, when the first film was released ten years ago too. This time around French was unable to join the troupe, which also included Alan Carr, Philip Glenister and Susan Calman, due to a scheduling conflict.

Abba fans had little time to prepare for the sketch, as the BBC only released news about who would star in the send-up two short weeks ago. At the time Saunders said: “I am very, very, very happy to be back. This is undoubtedly one of the silliest things I’ve done. But my god I enjoy it so much.”

Saunders didn’t miss a trick in the sketch, sending up the arrival of Cher and the absence of Meryl Streep throughout most of the sequel, playing both parts herself. She even cast Miranda Hart as director Ol Parker. Parker was widely congratulated for guiding Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! to its box office success. He is married to Westworld star Thandie Newton.

Tom Hollander stepped into Andy Garcia’s role from the movie. He stole the show, uttering his lines in a gravelly voice and refusing to kiss Saunders’ Cher at the end of their song, Fernando.

Carey Mulligan, Alan Carr and Joe Thomas all joined Hollander on screen

Hollander is currently starring in BBC thriller Baptiste alongside Tcheky Karyo and Jessica Raine.

The sketch was just one of several on the night. The other big viewer draw was a Four Weddings And A Funeral reunion starring most of the original cast.



