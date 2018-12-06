Golden Globes 2018: British stars shine as nominations are announced

The nominations for the Golden Globes have been announced, and two iconic Brits – Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant – will go head to head after being nominated for their television roles.

They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.

They’re up against Darren Criss in American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace and Daniel Bruhl in The Alienest, who will both be formidable contenders.

There was more joy for British acting talent in the best actress in a comedy or musical category, with Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt both nominated for their roles in The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns respectively.

They received nods alongside Charlize Theron for Tully, Constance Wu for Crazy Rich Asians and Elsie Fisher for Eighth Grade.

In the actress category for best performance in a limited series or motion picture made for television, Amy Adams will go up against Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton, Laura Dern and Regina King.

Kristen Bell is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series in the musical or comedy category, alongside Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan and Debra Messing.

Christian Bale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viggo Mortensen, Robert Redford and John C Reilly have all been nominated in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy).

The nominations for best director are Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and Adam McKay for Vice.

The nominees for the best performance by an actor in a drama television series are: Jason Bateman, Stephen James, Richard Madden, Billy Porter and Matthew Rhys.

The Americans, Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose have all been nominated in the best drama television series category.

Amy Adams, Claire Foy, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Regina King will all be competing in the best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture.

The nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture are Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me and Sam Rockwell for Vice.

Rosamund Pike has been nominated in the leading actress in a drama category for playing Marie Colvin in A Private War.

She will compete with Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Nicole Kidman for Destroyer and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Bradley Cooper, Lucas Hedges, Willem Dafoe, Rami Malek and John David Washington will all be hoping to take home the best performance by an actor in a motion picture award, for which they are all nominated.

Another coveted category with strong contenders is best motion picture (music or comedy), which will see Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns, Vice and Green Book compete with each other.

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born have been nominated for the best drama motion picture award.

The nominations, presented by Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were announced at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 2019 Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedian Andy Samberg, will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.





Read more

Boots Riley talks ‘Sorry to Bother You’

‘Into the Spider-Verse’ nearly had an Australian Spider-Man

‘Mortal Engines’ Peter Jackson: I would love to direct ‘Doctor Who’ (exclusive)