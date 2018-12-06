Golden Globes nominations – a full list

It will be a good day for British talent and homegrown drama.

Dick Cheney biopic Vice and regency drama The Favourite have scored the most nods at the Golden Globes.

Here is a full list of the nominations

Best motion picture – drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born









Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike – A Private War









Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman









Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice









Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians









Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Christian Bale – Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man & The Gun

John C Reilly – Stan & Ollie









Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite









Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice









Best director – motion picture

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice









Best screenplay – motion picture

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay – Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book









Best motion picture – animated

Incredibles 2

Isle Of dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse









Best original score – motion picture

A Quiet Place

Isle Of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns









Best original song – motion picture

All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar — Black Panther

Girl In The movies by Dolly Parton – Dumplin’

Requiem For A Private War by Annie Lennox – A Private War

Revelation by Troye Sivan – Boy Erased

Shallow by Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born









Best motion picture – foreign language

Capernaum

Girl

Never look away

Roma

Shoplifters









Best television series – drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose









Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans









Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephan James – Homecoming

Richard Madden – Bodyguard

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – The Americans









Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel









Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing – Will & Grace









Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America

Jim Carrey – Kidding

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry









Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

The Alienist

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape At Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal









Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape At Dannemora

Connie Britton – Dirty John

Laura Dern – The Tale

Regina King – Seven Seconds









Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist

Darren Criss – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal









