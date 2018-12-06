Golden Globes nominations: Lady Gaga at the double for A Star is Born

Lady Gaga earned two Golden Globe nominations for her role in A Star Is Born.

The actress and pop star plays a diamond-in-the-rough singer opposite Bradley Cooper’s ageing rocker in the musical drama.

During a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday it was announced, Gaga, who has also been tipped as a possible Oscar winner, was nominated in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture (drama) category.

Lady Gaga has been nominated for two Golden Globes for her part in A Star is Born (Ian West/PA) More

She is up against veteran star Glenn Close, was was recognised for her portrayal of the beleaguered spouse of an acclaimed author in The Wife, and Nicole Kidman for her part in crime drama Destroyer.

Melissa McCarthy is also nominated for Can You Ever Forgive Me? in which she plays an esteemed biographer who turns to nefarious means to make money.

The category is rounded off by British star Rosamund Pike, who is nominated for her role as a journalist in A Private War.

In the best original song (motion picture) category, Gaga is nominated for Shallow.

She is up against Dolly Parton for her Girl In The Movies in Dumplin’, Troye Sivan’s Revelation in Boy Erased, Annie Lennox’s Requiem For A Private War in A Private War and Kendrick Lamar’s All The Stars, which appeared in Black Panther.

The Golden Globes will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.