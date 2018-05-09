Golden Trailer Award Nominations: ‘The Shape Of Water’, ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Top List

Oscar Best Picture winner The Shape of Water from Fox Searchlight and Lionsgate’s Hitman’s Bodyguard scored the most individual nominations at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards that were unveiled today. Each had eight nominations (including two from Bodyguard in the Trashiest Trailer category), with Disney’s Black Panther, Focus Features’ Thoroughbreds and HBO’s Westworld Season 2 landing seven nominations apiece.

Warner Bros (comprising Warners, HBO and New Line) and streaming giant Netflix tied for the most studio noms with 61 apiece for the awards, which recognize film marketers and companies that create trailers, commercials and posters worldwide. Fox was third overall with 53.

Among trailer houses, Buddha Jones topped the noms list with 30, followed by Trailer Park with 29 and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.

Winners in 17 of the 108 (!) total categories will be announced May 31 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Those categories include Best of Show (won last year by Wonder Woman) and of course the annual Golden Fleece Award, given to the best trailer for a film where the marketing was considered better than the movie.

Here’s the full list of nominees, with the first 17 categories being announced onstage at the ceremony.

Best Action

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Tomb Raider, “SURVIVOR,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm

Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Rampage, “Battle,” Warner Bros., Aspect

Best Animation / Family

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, “Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT

Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN

Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

Best Comedy

Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN

Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions

Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon

Best Documentary

The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot

City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon

Won’t You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot

Best Drama

All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road

Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax

Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house

Best Horror

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition

Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad

Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot

Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive

Best Music

The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

Ocean’s 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

