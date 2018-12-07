'Good Morning Britain' viewers left furious after children's grief choir is cut off mid-song

Good Morning Britain viewers were left furious today after a children’s grief choir were cut off midway through a song for an ad break.

The choir appeared along with TV presenter Simon Thomas, who was speaking about the loss of his wife with son Ethan as part of GMB’s loneliness campaign.

A heartwarming performance this morning from Grief Encounter children’s choir 💕 👏 Pledge your time and support our #1MillionMinutes campaign: https://t.co/OjVARggDJA pic.twitter.com/ly0WfrxFft — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 7, 2018





After an emotional interview with Thomas, hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway spoke to members of the children’s choir Brief Encounters, many of whom use the group as a way to cope with the grief of losing a loved one.

But viewers were appalled when the choir were cut off mid-song for an ad break.

#GMB

What is wrong, cutting that gorgeous children’s choir off for some stupid adverts. Have a heart, be ashamed of yourselves — Mary Shaw (@MarySha03615811) December 7, 2018





Ruined a beautiful occasion for the bereaved kids choir this morning- absolute amateurs #GMB — Amanda Edwards (@AmandaE720) December 7, 2018





#GMB Feel sorry for the choir getting cut off — K i r s t e y (@K1rst3y) December 7, 2018





During Thomas’ interview on the morning show, he spoke of the struggle of losing his wife Gemma just three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. He revealed that his son went back to school just a week later in an attempt to restore some normality to his life.

“I found it so hard when he went back to school,” Thomas said. “When mum went that quick everything changes. He was back within a week I wanted him to know I was still with him– not physically but in spirit.

“I think as any parent whose lost a wife or husband and there’s kids involved you feel so much pain on their behalf and one thing you mourn is the losses for mummy. The years he should have enjoyed.

“You feel a huge amount of pain. I can just about deal with my own pain and then I look at this little one playing on his own. He drives me out of bed in the morning.

“The adjustment to being a single parent in itself has been a big challenge. Looking after him is an amazing privilege.”

