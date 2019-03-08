The Goonies' Corey Feldman says he can no longer defend Michael Jackson

From Digital Spy

After previously coming to Michael Jackson's defence over child sex allegations, The Goonies star Corey Feldman has now admitted he "can no longer" do so.

Earlier this week the star labelled the new documentary Leaving Neverland, – in which two men (Wade Robson and James Safechuck) allege they were sexually abused by Jackson as children – as "one-sided".

Feldman was friends with the late musician, though has now admitted he will not defend him any more – even though Jackson continued to deny the allegations until his death.

"I don't want to be perceived as I'm here to defend Michael Jackson, because I can no longer do that," the actor said on HLN.

"I cannot in good consciousness defend anyone who's being accused of such horrendous crimes. But at the same time, I'm also not here to judge him, because again, he didn't do those things to me and that was not my experience."

Feldman also spoke of his own experience of abuse: "You're a kid who has endured sexual abuse and during those times, I'm looking to somebody like Michael Jackson as a friend, as a big brother figure. And he was that person to me.

"However, as you're friends with this guy, all of a sudden you start to hear more and more accusations being thrown around by various people.

"It comes to a point where as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure victims' voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to stay virtuous and not at least consider what’s being said and not listen to what the victims are saying."

He added that it was "very important" to "consider all sides of this, even as uncomfortable as that might be".



Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 (www.nspcc.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline on (1-800-422-4453) or the American SPCC (www.americanspcc.org).

