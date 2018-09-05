‘GoT’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Just Dropped a Dragon-Size Hint About Jaime Lannister’s Death

While anticipation for the final season of Game of Thrones mounts, we can’t help but wonder who will ascend the Iron Throne and who will, well, not make it far enough to find out. In an effort to get ahead of the curve, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the hit series, is preparing fans for his character’s (potential) demise.

The GoT star hinted that Jaime might not go out the way we’d expect during an interview with the Huffington Post.

“I don’t think you can assume that he’s going to make it [to Winterfell] but who knows,” he explained. “For sure, we see him head north. He might be eaten by dragons, you never know. Or he might just stumble, things happen.”

He also offered another possibility: “He might find the love of his life and suddenly he’s like, ‘God, this is it. No more.’” We thought his “person” was his sister-lover, but hey, maybe he’ll finally realize it’s Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

Whatever happens, Coster-Waldau seems to think it’s a “satisfying” ending. We’ll be the judge of that when Game of Thrones returns to HBO in the first half of next year.

