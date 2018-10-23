'Gotham' debuts Shane West's Bane and people are mocking his costume

Hanna Flint
Contributor
Shane West; Bane costume is lame, say Gotham fans

Gotham is adding Bane to its list of supervillains but the TV show’s iteration of the DC character has not impressed fan.

Shane West joins the Batman prequel’s fifth season and his look was debuted in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly along with his retconned back story.

In Gotham, Bane is “a former Army friend of Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie), who is gradually transformed into the supervillain” we know and love/hate.

However, many fans have taken to social media to describe just how much they dislike the costume.

There were a lot of Darth Vader comparisons.




Other comparisons were rather niche.






And of course, people couldn’t help but mention previous versions of the character.



Basically…


The role isn’t West’s first comic book one; he appeared as Tom Sayer in the cinematic adaptation of The League Of Extraordinary Gentleman but he is best known for playing Landon Carter in A Walk to Remember and Dr. Ray Barnett in ER.

The fifth season of Gotham will be its last after debuting in 2014. The show has so far presented the origin stories for several antiheroes and villains including  Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Penguin.

Gotham season five will not air until March, 2019.

READ MORE
Which Disney villains would get the longest prison sentence?
First trailer lands for Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin
How Venom complicates any link to the MCU