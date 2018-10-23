'Gotham' debuts Shane West's Bane and people are mocking his costume

Gotham is adding Bane to its list of supervillains but the TV show’s iteration of the DC character has not impressed fan.

Shane West joins the Batman prequel’s fifth season and his look was debuted in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly along with his retconned back story.

In Gotham, Bane is “a former Army friend of Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie), who is gradually transformed into the supervillain” we know and love/hate.

However, many fans have taken to social media to describe just how much they dislike the costume.

There were a lot of Darth Vader comparisons.

Gotham got Bane out here looking like great value Darth Vader — Darth Kriss (@insanityreport) October 22, 2018





Exclusive first look at Gotham’s Bane. pic.twitter.com/edFMxptT3W — Matt Martin (@missingwords) October 22, 2018





Gotham's Bane Costume Reveal Seems A Bit Familiar.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Wp2nGMD0mw — STEEL🗯 (@SuperheroSteel) October 23, 2018





Other comparisons were rather niche.

Gotham’s take on Bane looks likes he’s wearing a first attempt at water cooling a gaming PC pic.twitter.com/24G3s8aRJT — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) October 22, 2018













I don’t think this is Bane. To me, he looks like Mr. Angry Hotplate. pic.twitter.com/hr1algxF8m — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) October 22, 2018





THAT’S meant to be Bane?!? He looks like a teenager who wanted to dress up as Skeletor, Darth Vader or General Grievous, but couldn’t decide on which one so decided to throw all of them on at once. If this is what they’re coming up with, I’m glad I bailed on the show early on. pic.twitter.com/gGGLCWNYYY — Simone Salvatore (@simonesalvato02) October 23, 2018





And of course, people couldn’t help but mention previous versions of the character.

The Bane of #Gotham makes the Bane of #BatmanandRobin look like the Bane of #TheDarkKnightRises. pic.twitter.com/8wMQVFvSYb — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) October 22, 2018









Basically…

Bane is one of the most effortlessly cool Batman villains. He needs next to nothing to read perfectly. Just put a hulking Latino dude in a tight outfit and give him some insanely Machiavellian dialogue. And yet, somehow, we just can't seem to make that happen. — The Mothmeg (@rustypolished) October 22, 2018





The role isn’t West’s first comic book one; he appeared as Tom Sayer in the cinematic adaptation of The League Of Extraordinary Gentleman but he is best known for playing Landon Carter in A Walk to Remember and Dr. Ray Barnett in ER.

The fifth season of Gotham will be its last after debuting in 2014. The show has so far presented the origin stories for several antiheroes and villains including Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Penguin.

Gotham season five will not air until March, 2019.

READ MORE

Which Disney villains would get the longest prison sentence?

First trailer lands for Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin

How Venom complicates any link to the MCU



