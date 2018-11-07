'The Greatest Showman' is the best-selling home entertainment release of 2018 so far

The Greatest Showman continues to be the runaway success story of the year as it’s been revealed to be the UK’s best-selling film of 2018 so far.

Official Charts Company, who today launched the Official Film Chart, has shared the best-selling films of the year so far – based on physical sales AND digital downloads – after 43 weeks of sales, and Hugh Jackman’s PT Barnum musical is currently sitting pretty at number 1, despite strong challenges from Star Wars and Avengers.

The musical transcended tepid critical notices to become a monster box office hit when it was released on Boxing Day 2017, and has since enjoyed similar success on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download when it was released earlier this year. What do critics know anyway?!

In second place is Star Wars: The Last Jedi which received its home entertainment release in April, followed in third place by Avengers: Infinity War which was released in September.

The run up to Christmas could change the chart entirely as DVDs and Blu-rays are purchased as stocking fillers, but it will take something special to unseat The Greatest Showman.

Here’s the Official Film Chart Top 10 up to end October 2018.

1. The Greatest Showman

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

3. Avengers: Infinity War

4. Paddington 2

5. Peter Rabbit

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

7. Thor: Ragnarok

8. Black Panther

9. Deadpool 2

10. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Today marks the launch of the Official Film Chart, the first ever UK film chart to combine both physical sales and digital downloads – that’s DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K UHD as well as digital downloads on Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is this week’s number 1 film, just from digital downloads alone. Watch the first chart below.





The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

As well as the weekly Top 10 of sales, the Official Film Chart will also feature exclusive previews of forthcoming releases, and this week’s sneak peek is of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The Abba-musical sequel arrives on digital download from 12 November, and out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from 26th November.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

