Greg Berlanti Attached To Direct Rock Hudson Biopic For Universal

Universal Pictures has optioned the upcoming Harper Collins Mark Griffin book All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson which Greg Berlanti will direct and produce alongside Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Film Corp. and Sherry Marsh for Marsh Productions & Entertainment, Inc. A search for a writer on the project is underway.

The matinee idol of Universal romantic comedies and Oscar-nominated actor of Giant worked in Hollywood and remained closeted for fear of coming out over his gay lifestyle. Hudson was diagnosed with HIV in 1984 but still denied rumors he had AIDS. He died in October 1985 of AIDS-related complications at 59.

The studio’s EVP Kristin Lowe is overseeing the project.

Berlanti recently inked an overall deal with WBTV on the heels of setting a new record for a producer with 15 live-action scripted series on the air. On the film side, he recently directed the gay teenage romance feature Love Simon starring Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel. Marsh has recently executive produced FX’sPoseand History’s Vikings.

