Guardians 3 "hard to think of" without Gunn, says star

From Digital Spy

Glenn Close has discussed the ramifications of Disney firing James Gunn.

The actress starred in Gunn's 2014 original Guardians of the Galaxy as Nova Prime Irani Rael, and has admitted "it's hard to think of it without him" in regards to the future of the franchise.

She recently told Empire: "It's sad. And it brings up, I think, some very tricky issues around this movement. I bring it up with every woman I talk to because I want to know what people feel, you know? Is that truly what we should be doing?

Photo credit: Getty Images More

"Especially in this case, somebody who's known to ruin people for something that they wrote in a totally different context, what, 10, 12 years ago?"

Gunn was removed from the third Guardians project for "offensive attitudes and statements" in some of his old tweets, which a Disney spokesperson declared "indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values".

The director said in a statement that he has regretted the tweets for many years and that they "don't reflect the person [he is] today or [has] been for some time".

Photo credit: Ian Gavan - Getty Images More

And Close went on to further question the current state of social media culture and its power to haunt those in the spotlight.

"What are we going to do, go back to our pasts and make sure that everything we said was politically correct?" she noted. "Who can live like that? I just feel that there's something wrong about that."

The Irani Rael performer has previously commented on her time collaborating with Gunn, sharing: "I had a wonderful time working with him."

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)