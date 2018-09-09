Guardians of the Galaxy: The Disney blockbuster franchise that needs a plan to save itself

Since the firing of James Gunn on July 20, the "Guardians Of The Galaxy" cast — which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista — issued a letter in support of rehiring Gunn to direct. Bautista even claimed that he would ask Marvel to release him from his contract if Disney refused to allow Gunn's script to be used for the third installment of the franchise. "It's a bitter, bitter conversation because I'm not really happy with what they've done with James Gunn. ... I don't know if I want to work for Disney," he said in an interview on British television.

In 2014, "Guardians Of The Galaxy" grossed $773 million at the box office globally ($333 million domestically), while its sequel grossed $863 million globally in 2017 ($389 million domestically), according to Box Office Mojo. One of the biggest stakes in losing Gunn (just as it is with keeping him) is the potential financial success — or failure — that a "Guardians Three" would result in now.

The new Guardians film, which had an expected release date of 2020, has been put on hold. The hiatus is due to Marvel and Disney trying to find a new director, but as history has shown, finding a new director to take over a popular franchise can be a daunting task. Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was the latest victim of a directorial change, resulting in a disappointing $392 million worldwide gross at the box office — though Disney argued that there was no one answer why that movie struggled.

The issue with Gunn's departure, though, is clear and unique: "This has been one of the few blockbuster franchises in recent years to rely heavily on a single writer/director's voice, and that's a challenging-but-significant element for the studio to consider if they decide to move forward without him", said Shawn Robbins, a chief analyst for BoxOffice.com. "Gunn's creative imprint on the first two films is indelible, and that's one reason there has been so much support for him to finish what he started," Robbins said, though he added, "That doesn't preclude the possibility of someone else executing a great movie with their own vision."

With it now official that Disney is pursuing other directors, there has been concern about how Disney will keep "Guardians Three"on track.

"It makes absolutely no business sense to fire such a crucial person for an obscure series of twitter posts that few people were aware of in the first place and that the individual has apologized for numerous times", said film and media arts professor Afra Kia of Chapman University, as well as the author of The Hollywood Trust: Trade Associations and the Rise of the Studio System.

"The problem is to find a director who can work with the existing script and bring Gunn's vision to life without altering the franchise fundamentally. Since they delayed the project, the same cast and crew might not be available, in turn further undermining the franchise", Kia said.

If Disney makes the wrong move in regards to Guardians, it could not only damage the acclaimed reputation that Marvel Studios has built, but it can also result in insignificant box office results and an overall financial hit on Disney's other assets.

There are reports that Marvel is worried. "We have heard (unsubstantiated) rumors that Marvel itself was opposed to Disney's actions and tried to have Gunn rehired," Kia said, pointing to an article from August that alleged secret talks between the two companies.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

"The financial ramifications for Disney extend past them losing revenue for the particular movie or franchise, to damaging their multi-million dollar brand, extending into theme parks, merchandise and more", said Carol Roth, Founder of Future File and former investment banker.

Marvel's billion-dollar DNA at risk

As of 2018, Marvel has made over $1 billion dollars on six of its films, including over $2 billion on " Avengers: Infinity War ". With the high praise that Marvel has received on several of its franchises, such as " Iron Man " — and due to their ability to popularize overlooked heroes like " Ant Man " and " Black Panther " — Marvel has never been revered so strongly before, which is what makes their business with Gunn so complicated.

"Fans have already expressed their displeasure with Disney's actions on social media. The irony here is that Gunn is the first one of the these franchise director firings that was not based on creative differences (as with the Star Wars franchise, for example), but purely a matter of public relations regarding his social media posts," Kia said.

