Gwyneth Paltrow ‘so grateful’ to ex Brad Pitt over Weinstein incident

The actress said Pitt ‘leveraged his power and fame’ to protect her.

Gwyneth Paltrow has said she is grateful to then boyfriend Brad Pitt for protecting her by threatening Harvey Weinstein following an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.

The Hollywood actress has said that when she was 22 the disgraced movie producer placed his hands on her at a hotel and suggested they go to a bedroom for massages.

Paltrow, 46, said she told Pitt what happened and that the actor confronted Weinstein at a Broadway opening.

The actress, who tied the knot with partner Brad Falchuk at the weekend, has now told Marie Claire magazine: “I am so grateful to Brad, because he leveraged his power and fame to protect me, when I was no one, and he scared Harvey.

Gwyneth Paltrow on Marie Claire (Marie Claire UK/Tesh ) More

“And if it hadn’t been for him, I don’t know if I’d have gotten fired, or what.

“But instead, Harvey was like, ‘OK, let’s put it behind us’.

“I think he wanted to keep Brad on side.”

Paltrow and Pitt broke up in 1997.

The actress went on to marry and have two children with Coldplay star Chris Martin but the pair split in 2014 and she and Glee co-creator Falchuk married in the Hamptons in the US at the weekend.

Talking about marriage, Paltrow told the magazine: “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavour.

“Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it, I think it’s the beginning.

“You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Marie Claire (Marie Claire UK/Tesh) More

“For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again.

“I have my kids, what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind.

“I love being a wife. I love making a home.”

To read the feature in full, see the November issue of Marie Claire, out today. Also available as a digital edition through Apple Newsstand.