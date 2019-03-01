Gwyneth Paltrow gushes about husband and ‘rock’ Brad Falchuk on his birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow has wished her husband Brad Falchuk a happy birthday as she described him as her “rock”.

Oscar-winning actress Paltrow, 46, tied the knot with TV producer Falchuk in September and he celebrated turning 48 on Friday.

Paltrow marked the occasion with a post on Instagram, sharing a gushing message alongside a selfie of the pair.

She said: “You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t.

“I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”

Paltrow said she, and Falchuk’s children from a previous relationship Isabella and Brody, “are “fortunate enough to know and love you”.

Paltrow and Glee co-creator Falchuk got married in New York and enjoyed a honeymoon in the Maldives over the festive season, with the actress’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in tow.

Iron Man star Paltrow described it as a “very modern honeymoon”. She and Martin separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and were ridiculed for describing the split as a “conscious uncoupling”.

The pair are parents to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.