Gwyneth Paltrow gushes about husband and ‘rock’ Brad Falchuk on his birthday

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent
The television producer turned 48 on Friday.

Gwyneth Paltrow has wished her husband Brad Falchuk a happy birthday as she described him as her “rock”.

Oscar-winning actress Paltrow, 46, tied the knot with TV producer Falchuk in September and he celebrated turning 48 on Friday.

Paltrow marked the occasion with a post on Instagram, sharing a gushing message alongside a selfie of the pair.

She said: “You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t.

“I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”

Paltrow said she, and Falchuk’s children from a previous relationship Isabella and Brody, “are “fortunate enough to know and love you”.

Paltrow and Glee co-creator Falchuk got married in New York and enjoyed a honeymoon in the Maldives over the festive season, with the actress’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in tow.

Iron Man star Paltrow described it as a “very modern honeymoon”. She and Martin separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and were ridiculed for describing the split as a “conscious uncoupling”.

The pair are parents to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.