Gwyneth Paltrow initially turned down 'Shakespeare in Love' because of 'terrible breakup' with Brad Pitt

Who doesn’t recall Gwyneth Paltrow’s memorable Oscar win at the 1999 Oscars? That speech. That dress! Well, it turns out there’s one person who can’t recall what was said up there — and it’s Paltrow. In fact, she even forgot to take home the envelope after winning Best Actress.

In an interview with Variety, Paltrow said she doesn’t remember giving her Best Actress acceptance speech for her performance in Shakespeare in Love and revealed she has never even watched. She does, however, recall who handed her that envelope.

“Jack Nicholson gave it to me,” she stated. “There’s a funny story where he’d been trying to ask me out before, and I was like, ‘I have a boyfriend!’” But it wasn’t awkward, Paltrow maintained. When she forgot to take the envelope from him, Nicholson sent it to her with a sweet note. “I have it framed,” she said.

That’s just one interesting revelation from the in-depth profile where Paltrow reflected on how Shakespeare in Love changed her life 20 years ago. And it was a role that almost never came to be.

Brad Pitt and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend 'The Devil's Own' New York City Premiere on March 13, 1997 at City Cinemas Cinema 1 in New York City. (Photo: Ron Galella / Getty Images)

“The movie had many iterations,” Paltrow declared. “Julia Roberts was going to do it for a long time, and then that version fell apart. It ended up in Miramax, and I was the first person they offered it to.”

The actress, in her mid 20s at the time, wasn’t interested because of personal reasons.

“I was in the middle of a terrible breakup,” she said, alluding to her high-profile split with Brad Pitt, “and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed … I didn’t even read it. I was just like, ‘I can’t read anything right now. I’m having a really hard time.’”

Roberts initially signed on to the project over at Universal Pictures but dropped out when her choice for Shakespeare, Daniel Day-Lewis, declined to jump on board. The rights for the film were sold to Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax. After Paltrow said no, the role of Viola De Lesseps was offered to Kate Winslet, who passed too. Paltrow eventually read the script months later.

“I just couldn’t put it down,” she recalled. “It was perfect.”

The script may have been perfect, but the circumstances were less than ideal. Agreeing to star in Shakespeare in Love meant working with Weinstein again. The disgraced producer has been accused of sexual harassment, misconduct and/or assault by nearly 100 women, including Paltrow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21 : 'Shakespeare in Love' Best Actress winner Gwyneth Paltrow (center) is joined by Harvey Weinstein (center lett) David Parfitt (left), Donna Gigliotti,Edward Zwick and Marc Norman (right) backstage as they celebrated their win of Best Picture at the 1999 Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 21, 1999.(Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

“I had one really uncomfortable, weird experience; then he was never inappropriate with me again in that way,” Paltrow explained, referring to the 1996 incident she said occurred when they were collaborating on Emma. She claimed Weinstein summoned her to his hotel room, put his hands on her and asked her for a massage. (Pitt, who was dating Paltrow at the time, threatened to kill Weinstein over the alleged harassment.)

Weinstein was “a very difficult boss” in other ways as well, the actress noted. Paltrow claimed he refused to pay her back-end compensation she was owed from the box office success of Emma. “I got him to pay me something. I remember I got this legal letter that said, ‘This is not an acknowledgment that we owe you this money, but here’s a cheque,’” she recalled.

