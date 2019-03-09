Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to mothers-in-law for International Women’s Day

Paltrow was married to Chris Martin for 13 years and tied the knot with Brad Falchuk last year.

Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to her two mothers-in-law to mark International Women’s Day.

The Hollywood actress, who was married to Coldplay front man Chris Martin from 2003 until announcing their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, tied the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk last year.

Paltrow has remained close to Martin, with whom she shares two children, going as far as to invite him on her honeymoon with Falchuk.

And Paltrow, who as well as her acting career is known for her lifestyle company Goop, honoured both of her mothers-in-law as she celebrated International Women’s Day.

Alongside a picture of Alison Martin and Nancy Falchuk, she said: “The beauty on my left is my mother in law, #nancyfalchuk. The beauty on my right is my first mother in law #alisonmartin. On international women’s day, I want to express my gratitude for all of the women in my life.

“I love the women in my life! You are nurturers, powerhouses, brainiacs, sisters, comedians all in one. When we are sisters to each other, miracles happen.”

Paltrow, 46, married Glee co-creator Falchuk, 48, at a ceremony in the Hamptons in September last year.

She has two children with Martin, a daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.