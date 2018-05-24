Gwyneth Paltrow recalls the time Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about how Brad Pitt threatened to ‘kill’ Harvey Weinstein after he found out that the movie producer had sexually harassed her.

Paltrow and Pitt dated in the mid-90s, when Paltrow was a rising star, later making movies like the Oscar-winning Shakespeare In Love with Weinstein and his company Miramax.

However, she revealed in October last year that she was among the dozens of women that Weinstein harassed over several decades.

She told the New York Times how, when she was 22, Weinstein touched her inappropriately and tried to get her to give him a massage in his hotel suite.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his US radio show yesterday, she went on to explain how Pitt reacted when she told him about the incident.

“So what happened was, I told [Brad] right away, and I was very shaken by the whole thing,” said Paltrow.

She explained that some time later, she and Pitt bumped into Weinstein at a show on Broadway, at which point Pitt had words with the producer.

“It was like the equivalent of throwing [Weinstein] against the wall, you know, energetically,” Paltrow continued.

“It was so fantastic. What he did was he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet. He’s the best.

“He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,’ or something like that.”

Stern later asked her whether she now had mixed feelings about Weinstein, considering that with movies like Shakespeare In Love and The Talented Mr Ripley, he helped to shape her career, to which Paltrow replied that she did not.

Weinstein has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

According to the Wall Street Journal, federal prosecutors have now begun a sex crimes investigation into the producer, who is also being investigated in New York, California and London.

