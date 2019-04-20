Gwyneth Paltrow surprises ‘little sister’ Kate Hudson on her 40th birthday

Hudson first found fame while starring in 2000 comedy drama Almost Famous.

Gwyneth Paltrow surprised “little sister” Kate Hudson on her 40th birthday.

The Hollywood actresses are long-time friends and got together on Friday morning to celebrate Hudson’s milestone.

Paltrow posted a picture to Instagram showing the two smiling while in workout clothes, revealing they had spent the morning doing yoga.

After their workout Paltrow was one of Hudson’s celebrity friends throwing a surprise, low-key event at a Los Angeles coffee shop, which was attended by stars including Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn and step-father Kurt Russell.

Paltrow, 46, captioned her post: “Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson You radiate happiness and make everything fun.

“We all love you so much. #lordylordylookwhos40.” Hudson later marked the occasion in a similarly understated way, sharing a selfie in bed with her three children.

Along side the picture, she wrote: “My wishes came true. Thank you for all the love today. #ThisIs40.”

Hudson rose to fame after starring in Almost Famous in 2000, which won her a Golden Globe as well as an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

Her other films include How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003), Raising Helen (2004) and You, Me And Dupree (2006).