Gwyneth Paltrow tells ex Chris Martin ‘we love you so much’ in birthday post

The actress shared a message to her former husband on his 42nd birthday.

Gwyneth Paltrow has told her ex-husband Chris Martin “we love you so much” as she celebrated his birthday.

The couple got married in 2003 and in 2013 announced they were “consciously uncoupling”, but have remained close since their split.

Paltrow, who is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, celebrated Martin’s 42nd birthday by sharing a picture of them together under a house numbered 42, and wrote: “Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one. We love you so much. #42.”

The couple are parents to daughter Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Martin’s birthday is just a day after Falchuk’s, when Paltrow posted an emotional message to her new husband.

She wrote: “It’s your birthday, but it’s really feels like you are the gift. Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you.

“You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good.

“You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in The Hamptons in September 2018.