Hailee Steinfeld introduces her kick-ass version of Gwen Stacy in new 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' clip

Hailee Steinfeld explains the new look Gwen Stacy in the new Spider-Man animated movie. Filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh version of a different Spider-Man universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. The film is released in the UK on 13 December 2018.