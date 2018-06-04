Halle Berry lets the dogs out in new 'John Wick 3' photo

Just a couple of weeks after it was announced that Halle Berry was joining the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3 we now have our first look at the Oscar-winner as her character Sofia, thanks to a new posting on Berry’s Instagram account. And she’s not alone! In the image, Berry can be seen with a two fine-looking four-legged friends. We’ll find out exactly what this means for Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin (and dog-lover) when the action sequel is released on May 17, 2019.

Picking up where the 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 concluded, the third film in the franchise will find Reeves’ Wick with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail after he killed a member of the High Table. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 3 costars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Houston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas.

See that image of Berry in John Wick: Chapter 3, below.