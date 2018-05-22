Halle Berry all set for John Wick: Chapter 3

Halle Berry is to join Keanu Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll be playing a so far undisclosed role in the hotly-anticipated actioner.

The movie will pick up from the events of Chapter 2, finding Reeves’ reluctant hitman on the run and with a sturdy $14 million bounty on his head, after killing a member of the assassin’s guild, the High Table.

Berry has confirmed on her Instagram page that she’ll play a character called Sofia, and per the report in THR, she’ll not be the movie’s villain, but there’s little other detail to go on at the moment.









Also announced for supporting roles are Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Meanwhile Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick will all be returning from Chapter 2.

Former stuntman Chad Stahelski will be behind the camera once again, with a release date set for May 17, 2019.

