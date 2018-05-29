How Han Solo became the most popular 'Star Wars' character — and why that might be changing

When Disney announced in 2013 that new origin films about classic Star Wars characters were in development, fans quickly guessed that Han Solo was at the top of the list. The cocky outlaw turned passionate Rebellion leader, the man who seduced Princess Leia by telling her “there aren’t enough scoundrels in your life,” the skeptical loner hopelessly devoted to a Wookiee: Han was the most universally beloved character in the Star Wars universe. But it wasn’t always that way. Here’s how Harrison Ford’s space cowboy turned from supporting character to cultural sensation — and why his popularity, ironically, may be waning just as Solo: A Star Wars Story is finally in theaters.

One thing’s for sure: From the very beginning, Han was the cool one. The character was conceived by Star Wars creator George Lucas as a combination of James Dean and John Wayne, with a spaceship in place of a horse or classic coupe. And Ford, although still a relative unknown, approached the role with a hefty dose of the swagger he had road-tested in Lucas’s previous film, American Graffiti.

“Of all the humans in the show, Harrison Ford comes closest to stealing it,” Ford’s co-star Mark Hamill told People in a 1977 article about the Star Wars phenomenon. “When I heard him say, ‘Keed, I been from one sida this galaxy to the other,’ I said, ‘Oh, jeez, this guy’s got every good line.”

Hamill was right (even though Ford doesn’t talk like a bandit from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre). However, in most other respects, Han Solo took a back seat to hero Luke Skywalker. Luke inspired more Kenner Star Wars action figures (seven) than any other character. (Han and Leia had five each.) Until Return of the Jedi’s big reveal, Luke was widely speculated to be the guy who would win Leia’s heart. Former soap-opera actor Hamill became an instant teen heartthrob, and not incidentally, he was paid substantially more than Ford for the first film.

Harrison Ford in Star Wars. The original 1977 print caption for this photo says, “In a scene from George Lucas’s epic space opera Star Wars, the American actor Harrison Ford as rebel smuggler Han Solo draws a gun against enemies; behind him can be seen a fantastic space shuttle.” (Photo: Everett Collection/Mondadori Portfolio) More

Though Leia was in a different category, being the only major female character in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher also experienced a massive surge of fame. The daughter of a celebrity marriage, the beautiful and quick-witted Fisher was a natural at doing press, spoofing herself on Saturday Night Live and delivering flawless TV interviews (occasionally in French).

Meanwhile, Ford had a surprisingly slow crawl to stardom. A decade older than co-stars Hamill and Fisher, who called him “Dad” on the press tour, Ford didn’t click in the same way with the films’ core audience of young adults and children. And his 10 years of pre-Star Wars film and TV roles had done nothing to raise his profile. As late as June 1977, a month into Star Wars’ theatrical run, Ford told an interviewer that he had never been recognized by a fan in public.

Even after he made his debut as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark (two years before concluding his run as Han Solo in Return of the Jedi), Ford wasn’t the powerhouse star he appears to be in retrospect. A 1981 article in People declared Ford an “interchangeable” action star, who “cannot be hailed as a new Bogie or Duke, or even the next Newman or Eastwood.” No one, the article states, refers to Star Wars or Raiders of the Lost Ark as “Harrison Ford films” — less a knock on Ford than an observation on the changing nature of stardom in the blockbuster era, but still, the man who played Han is the article’s prime example.

Perhaps most telling of all is what Mel Brooks did with the character of Han Solo in his 1987 Star Wars spoof Spaceballs: He combined the character with Luke Skywalker, having Bill Pullman play a lightsaber-wielding space pilot named Lone Starr. From an audience standpoint, Star Wars’ two leading men were on equal footing: two sides of the same coin. As Fisher declared in a 1980 interview, Luke and Han combined would be “the perfect mesh of a guy.”