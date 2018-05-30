The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: In Remembrance

In the Handmaid’s Tale season-two trailer, pairs of black-clad handmaids — identifiable by their now-ebony wings — marched down a snowy path, obviously bound for a funeral. We knew that someone important would die, or else why break out a special mourning uniform and cover their faces with chiffon red veils? But oddly enough, the women weren’t lined up for Commander Waterford — who lives on! — or Aunt Lydia, or a Wife. They’re marching to bury the 31 handmaids who have died as a result of Ofglen’s explosives.

The funeral itself — complete with red caskets, liturgical dancelike arm gestures, and some extra hypocrisy from Aunt Lydia, who declares “I wish I could give you a world without violence, without pain. It’s all I ever wanted” — is more than I expected handmaids would receive. History has proven that Gilead’s ceremonies are reserved for the “worthy” classes, so this must be propaganda of the highest order, intended to show the handmaids that there is still order in the tenuous nation-state, that the autocracy is a well-oiled machine. Gilead loves a good ceremony; after all, tradition is what people staring into the abyss of meaninglessness have fallen back on for millennia.

The ceremony is meant to show the utmost respect to each handmaid who died, with Aunt Lydia calling out each woman’s name — Ofryan, Ofduncan, Ofsomedude — and the handmaids bowing to the caskets and holding the veils to their faces, like professional paid mourners. But to bury these women with their Gilead names slapped on them is like reading out the tattooed number of a Holocaust victim as if it is her true identity.

“Do you know Ofglen’s name?” June asks as the handmaids’ van speeds away from the cemetery. She’d never asked on any of their shopping trips, and it would have been pretty difficult for Ofglen to relay that information after she’d had her tongue cut out for recalcitrance. But June feels like she needs to know, that she has to supply Ofglen with her real identity so she can be mourned properly. The handmaids’ glances around the van indicate a sudden general awareness that they don’t know each other all that well, despite their months spent suffering together at the hands of the Aunts and the Commanders. After all, enforced isolation by way of anonymity keeps the handmaids from bonding, and potentially from uprising.

Even in Little America, the identities of the dead remain unknown, tucked away in drawers and drawers of files. Luke knows in his heart, he says, that June is still alive. But Moira needs proof that her own partner — the glamorous OB/GYN who helped Moira through a surrogate pregnancy — is gone, and so she combs through page after page of photos of dead bodies, looking for the familiar face. It’s great to give Samira Wiley more screen time — I’d watch her watch paint dry — but this backstory felt shoehorned in. Why haven’t we heard more about Moira’s relationship? How did the refugee center get ahold of all those photos of dead bodies that lay strewn across pavement in another country with closed borders? Why is Moira’s surrogacy handled by the OB/GYN, and why is the baby handed over at 3 months old in the doctor’s office? Yes, this story line helps us understand how Gilead knew Moira was fertile, and yes, it adds an intriguing dimension to see a woman willingly give up a baby, but beyond that the story feels like mushy filler.

Commander Pryce, the man who recruited Nick and who promised to have him relocated last episode, is dead as well, which leaves a gaping power vacuum at the top. Pryce ran the Eyes and chaired the Council, which made governing decisions in Gilead. And as an early member of the Sons of Jacob, the religious fringe group that carried out the coup against the American government, he held an unmatched place at the top of the pecking order. With Commander Waterford injured, dipping in and out of consciousness in yet another hospital room that appears ready for its Dwell cover shoot, Cushing (who is, as you might remember, a real dick) steps into Pryce’s old role.

The bodies the handmaids see hanging from trees, along with the Marthas being shot in the street, and the speeding Guardian vehicles blaring down the streets, are Cushing’s handiwork. Not much one for subtlety, he sees an uprising and — having apparently never read a thing about how NOT to run a dictatorship — tries to quash it with sheer brute force.

Story Continues