What happens to your brain when you watch a horror film

With Halloween fast-approaching, it’s the perfect time to curl up on the sofa with a classic horror or catch the latest scary blockbuster at your local cinema.

But what happens in our brains that makes watching something spooky so exciting? And why do some people enjoy the feeling of being scared more than others?

Dr. Daniel Atkinson, lead clinician at Treated.com, has revealed all about the significant – albeit temporary – effect that watching a scary movie has on our bodies and brains.

He also offers some tips for avoiding a bad night sleep after scaring ourselves silly.

Before the film

John Carpenter’s surprise hit Halloween. More

“The anticipation of a trip to the cinema to see a horror movie can be quite relaxing and pleasant,” says Dr. Atkinson.

“Your heart rate will be steady and you might feel excited about what lies ahead,” he adds. Choosing a snack and catching up with friends will help settle your nerves for the main event.

The first act: 0-20 minutes

“A horror film that follows a conventional narrative structure will set the audience’s heart racing within the first ten minutes or so,” explains Dr. Atkinson.

Modern horror audiences expect a big scare up front in their films. Recent genre offerings like Halloween and The Nun set their stalls out early, delivering big jumps in their opening sequences.

Corin Hardy’s The Nun is a rollercoaster thrill ride (Warner Bros) More

“A scary scene will cause a sudden spike in fear, and set the tone so that the audience is kept on edge throughout the duration of the film.”

“In response, the body’s sympathetic nervous system will increase the levels of cortisol and adrenaline being pumped around the body. The ‘fight or flight’ hormones prepare the body for extreme circumstances, in case it might have to react in a moment’s notice.

“Pulse and respiration rate will increase to make sure that the body is prepared for action, whether that be running away or staying and fighting. Pupils will dilate to increase sensitivity and broaden vision so that any potential threats can be easily identified.”

The second act: 20-70 mins

After the story is set out in the first act, horror films generally settle down into a rhythm of scares during the middle act. It needs peaks and troughs of tension or audiences become numb to the effect.

“Lots of mini spikes in fear will be activated, as the film uses various techniques, such as false jump scares,” reveals Dr. Atkinson. BBC film critic Mark Kermode describes this as “cattle prod cinema” or the “quiet, quiet, bang” method of filmmaking.

Still from Slenderman More

“This storytelling method will lead you to believe you’re about to encounter something truly terrifying and at the last minute it turns out to be something very normal instead but then followed up very quickly by something actually scary.”

It’s at this point you might want to consider holstering your fizzy drink in the arm rest of the cinema seat.

“You may experience palmar hyperhidrosis, more commonly known as sweaty hands, another process triggered by the sympathetic nervous system. The palms of our hands contain lots of eccrine sweat glands which are activated when we get scared.”

