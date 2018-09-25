‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Gets Valentine’s Day 2019 Release Date

“Happy Death Day 2U,” the sequel to Blumhouse’s “Happy Death Day,” will hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2019, Universal announced Tuesday.

Jessica Rothe will return as the film’s lead actor. This time, Tree discovers that dying over and over again was easier than the dangers in her future. Jason Blum will once again produce while Christopher Landon will return to write and direct the second installment.

“Happy Death Day” executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are joined by executive producer Samson Mucke.

In August, Landon tweeted that the sequel would bear the genius title of “Happy Death Day 2U.” A sequel was announced in May after the film grossed $26 million its opening weekend last year. Since then, it has earned $55.7 million domestically and $122.7 million worldwide.

The only other projects currently stated for the same release date are “Isn’t It Romantic?” and “Dark Phoenix.” Blumhouse had previously held the spot with an untitled film.

