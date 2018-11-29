'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead': Watch the first clip from Ben Wheatley's new comedy (exclusive)

British director Ben Wheatley’s (High-Rise, Free Fire) comedy drama Happy New Year, Colin Burstead is headed for BBC Two this Christmas, and we’ve got our hands on the exclusive first clip, which depicts a passive-aggressive row between family members. So, like most of our Christmases then.

If you can’t wait until the holiday period, and want to see the film as it’s supposed to be seen (on a ruddy massive screen) there are still dates available on the film’s UK tour. The tour screenings come with the added bonus of a live Q&A with Wheatley, who’s always good value.

There are still seats at the GFT Glasgow tonight, then at HOME Manchester tomorrow, Broadway Nottingham on the 1st Dec, and QFT Belfast on the 2nd Dec.

It’s not confirmed when Happy New Year, Colin Burstead will actually air on BBC Two, but we’re going to stick our necks out and guess… New Year’s eve or New Year’s Day? That probably makes the most sense.

As for the film itself, it’s a return to Wheatley’s lo-fi roots, shot in just 11 days, revolving around the titular Colin’s (Neil Maskell) plan to host a family NYE party for his extended family. But as hidden secrets come to light, dark drama (and hilarious comedy) ensues.

Starring Kill List‘s Maskell, Black Mirror‘s Joe Cole, Game Of Thrones‘ Charles Dance, I, Daniel Blake‘s Hayley Squires, and Free Fire‘s Sam Riley, Colin Burstead has been compared to everything from Wheatley’s first film Down Terrace to Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.

You can choose your own comparisons by seeing it this week at the dates below, or by waiting until Christmas (or iPlayer, where it’ll go after the BBC Two airing).

