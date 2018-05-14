Harrison Ford gives his verdict on new Han Solo film, as Anthony Daniels' secret role revealed

Harrison Ford has given his blessing to the new Han Solo - Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Harrison Ford has given the seal of approval to the forthcoming Han Solo film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Alden Ehrenreich, who takes on Ford's role in the Star Wars prequel, said that Ford and Solo director Ron Howard had surprised him during an Entertainment Tonight interview, claiming they were "just in the neighbourhood".

The 75-year-old actor teased him: "Get out of my chair – get out of my life!"

The only thing better than one Han Solo is two. ❤️ Harrison Ford dropped by @CameronMathison's interview and surprised #SoloAStarWarsStory star Alden Ehrenreich! The full interview will be on https://t.co/issuFApt4j tomorrow. �� pic.twitter.com/5hy4GoZrhg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 12, 2018

Asked for his verdict on Ehrenreich's performance in the new film, Ford told the interviewer: “I just thought it was spectacular, and I thought he was so smart about what he did and how he did it. I just couldn’t be happier.” Solo: A Star Wars Story premiered last week in Los Angeles, and received an overwhelmingly positive response; Ford did not attend the premiere.

Ehrenreich said that it was "awesome" to see Ford, and added: "It's just such a huge deal to have him really genuinely enjoy the film."

Ford isn't the only veteran involved in the hype around Solo: A Star Wars Story. Last week, Luke Skywalker himself left slip that C3PO actor Anthony Daniels would be in the forthcoming film.

“[Anthony] Daniels was so happy, ‘cause he’s in every single Star Wars movie,” Mark Hamill said in a podcast interview.

“Every single one. All the prequels, he’s in Rogue One, he’s in Solo... Whoops! I hope that’s not — erm... but anyway, he’s in every single Star Wars movie. That’s not such a reveal — all Star Wars fans expect him to be in every movie.”

Some fans wondered why Hamill didn't mention C3PO by name, and now it has been revealed that Daniels has taken on a new role.

Co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Threepio will be absent for the first time in a Star Wars film, "but Anthony Daniels is in the movie as a different character".

In fact, he was in the trailer – but you almost certainly didn't recognise him, because he was playing a Wookiee.

Kasdan told Uproxx: "In the Papillon-type offshoot story, the Wookiee that helps them escape, Chewbacca’s best friend, is played by Anthony Daniels – and beckons him to join them as they escape on a different ship."

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in the UK on May 23