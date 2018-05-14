Harry and Meghan biopic viewers mock its Prince William

From Digital Spy

Lifetime has finally aired its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biopic... and people actually loved it.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance aired on Sunday evening (May 13) in the US.

Starring Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser, the TV movie charts the couple's fairytale romance, from their first date all the way to their engagement (it also didn't shy away from that Princess Michael of Kent 'racist' brooch controversy).

And it seems viewers had a right royal time watching it. Indeed, audiences thought Fitz-Henley in particular totally nailed it as former Suits star Markle.

The actress playing Meghan Markle is spot on. She even sounds just like her. And we know that because we’ve heard Meghan before. Bravo. #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/kCsJYnMvtN - Simone Scott (@Simone_Scott) May 14, 2018







what are the odds that lifetime would be able to find an actress who a) looks exactly like meghan markle and b) is fucking amazing #aroyalromance - Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) May 14, 2018







Thoughts on #ARoyalRomance so far:

- Parisa is an amazing Meghan Markle. Harry's actor is great, too.

- Someone at Lifetime reeeeally doesn't like Kate Middleton. I mean damn. Leave my girl alone.

- I love the issues they're addressing.

- The romance is believable & sweet.







- Reina Valentine (@ReinaVCosplay) May 14, 2018





