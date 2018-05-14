Harry and Meghan biopic viewers mock its Prince William

Louise McCreesh

From Digital Spy

Lifetime has finally aired its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biopic... and people actually loved it.

Even if the Prince William was awful.



Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance aired on Sunday evening (May 13) in the US.

Starring Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser, the TV movie charts the couple's fairytale romance, from their first date all the way to their engagement (it also didn't shy away from that Princess Michael of Kent 'racist' brooch controversy).

And it seems viewers had a right royal time watching it. Indeed, audiences thought Fitz-Henley in particular totally nailed it as former Suits star Markle.

Here are just a few of their reactions (warning: some of them contain strong language):